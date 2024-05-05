Nick Fuentes: ‘I Totally See Myself Accidentally Killing My Wife’

Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher.

White supremacist and proud incel Nick Fuentes has shockingly suggested he may accidentally kill his wife—that is if he ever finds a woman who would voluntarily choose to marry him.

“I totally see myself accidentally killing my wife ‘cause I just get mad, you know. We’ll be like years into the marriage, I’m gonna be angry about something. It’s gonna be a little bit too hot in the house. It’s gonna be one of those days where I haven’t slept all night, I haven’t eaten in a day. So I’m like in the worst possible mood and she’s gonna say something and I’m gonna just accidentally kill her. I’m just gonna hit her and she’s gonna hit her head on the counter and she’s just gonna like die,” he said. “She’s gonna say something, I’m gonna lose control. I’m gonna blast her and... no, I’m kidding, kidding, kidding, kidding, kidding, kidding, kidding. I’m just kidding. I’m just kidding. These are just jokes. I would never put my hand on anyone. I’m a lover. I don’t attack people... but you know, women do piss me off a lot.”

“I’m pretty sure that the kidding part was that he would ever get married,” said The New Abnormal co-host Danielle Moodie. “And I’m pretty sure that the kidding part is the fact that any woman would come within six feet, 10 feet, whatever protective boundaries are, a hundred feet in those restraining orders. Disgusting, despicable, nothing about that was funny. Nothing about that should have been on air and my God, like women date these people.”

“Well, not him,” said fellow co-host of The New Abnormal, Andy Levy. “There are women who write to men in prison who would listen to this and be like, ah, no thanks.”

“Oh, and I have great news. Elon Musk just announced he’s letting Nick Fuentes back on Twitter, because of course,” said producer Jesse Cannon.

Fuentes, 25, caused outrage last year when he said he would ideally marry a 16-year-old once he turns 30.

Plus! Academy, Emmy, and Peabody Award-winning filmmakers Andrea Nix Fine and Sean Fine talk to Andy Levy about their chilling new documentary, The Sixth, which details six very personal and harrowing accounts from some of those people who lived through the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

