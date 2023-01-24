Trump’s Neo-Nazi Dinner Guest Nick Fuentes Is Back on Twitter

Avowed neo-Nazi and onetime Mar-a-Lago dinner guest Nick Fuentes was reinstated on Twitter Tuesday. He was originally banned in December 2021 and briefly reinstated just after Elon Musk took over the social media giant last October—only to be re-banned a few short days later for violating the platform’s rules against hate speech, again. He celebrated the reinstatement by tweeting what appeared to be a Kanye 2024 campaign ad, which referenced the troubled rapper’s antisemitic statement that he would go “Defcon 3 ON JEWISH PEOPLE.” Fuentes was hired by West’s “informal” campaign in November of last year, The Daily Beast revealed at the time. Following Fuentes’ return to Twitter, media watchdog Right Wing Watch compiled a list of the hateful things the far-right internet personality has said over the years, including his calls for a “white uprising,” banning women from going to school and the end of democracy in America.
