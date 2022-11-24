Nick Fuentes Spotted With Kanye West at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club
TO BE A FLY ON THE WALL...
White nationalist and Unite the Right attendee Nicholas Fuentes was spotted at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago golf club on Tuesday evening along with rapper Kanye West, The Daily Beast has confirmed. Politico first reported the news. A source familiar with the matter told The Daily Beast that while West had dinner with Trump, Fuentes was not present. Late on Tuesday night, West tweeted: “First time at Mar-a-Lago Rain and traffic. Can’t believe I kept President Trump waiting.” “And I had on jeans. Yikes,” he added. West—now known as Ye—then asked his followers to guess what Trump said when asked by the rapper if he’d be his 2024 running mate. Ahead of their meet-up at Mar-a-Lago, West and Fuentes were spotted together in a Miami airport. Fuentes did not return The Daily Beast’s request for comment on Wednesday evening.