CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Welcome Baby Daughter Via Surrogate
'OVERJOYED'
Read it at People
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas confirmed the birth of their first child, a baby daughter, today through posts on their Instagrams. The new Jonas baby was born via surrogate on Jan. 15. “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family,” Chopra wrote on her Instagram on Friday. The 39-year-old actress and 29-year-old Jonas Brothers singer tied the knot back in 2018 in an extravagant ceremony in Jodhpur, India that blended the two performers’ respective cultures and garnered worldwide attention. Since the announcement, the couple has since received a slew of congratulatory messages from Hollywood and Bollywood stars.