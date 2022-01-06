NYT Columnist Who Quit His Job to Run for Guv Is Ruled Ineligible
OOPS
Oregon officials have determined that gubernatorial prospect and former New York Times columnist Nick Kristof doesn’t qualify to run for the state’s office. Kristof didn’t meet the residency requirement even though he grew up in Oregon and maintained a home there while living in New York and abroad for decades. Election officials determined that, because he had voted and paid taxes in New York up until 2020 and maintained a New York driver’s license, he didn’t qualify as an Oregon resident. He also seemed to miss a 2019 deadline for 2022 candidates to establish where they live. Secretary of State Shemia Fagan wrote in a press release, “In this instance, the candidate clearly does not meet the constitutional requirement to run or serve as governor of Oregon.”