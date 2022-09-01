Nick Kyrgios Goes on Wild Rant After Smelling Marijuana During U.S. Open
Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios might have made an impressive return to form at the U.S. Open on Wednesday, but something else returned while he fought on the court: his temper. Kyrgios fumed as he went up against France’s Benjamin Bonz, at one point telling spectators seated in his box to “go home.” He was also warned for hurling spit on the court and unleashing a series of expletives. As the pressure mounted in the third set, he complained to umpire Jaume Campistol about the smell of marijuana wafting through the court. Campistol then asked fans to refrain from smoking near the court. Kyrgios could be heard saying: “Obviously I’m not going to complain about food smell. It was fucking marijuana. People don’t know I’m a heavy asthmatic. When I’m running side to side, I’m struggling to breathe, [so it is] probably not something I want to be breathing in between points.” Later, it was revealed the smoke allegedly came from a loading dock, with one commentator claiming he saw people smoking. Commentators said they had “seen, heard, smelled it all” now and had never heard of a player making such a complaint. Kyrgios took the game in a 7-6 (7-3), 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 victory. “I was literally hanging by a thread,” Kyrgios said, describing Bonz’s performance as “incredible.” “I was not expecting an absolute war.” After the performance, Kyrgios criticized New York: “It’s very different to the way we live Down Under. It’s a crazy place, I don't know how anyone can live here.”