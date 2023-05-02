Kyrgios Helps Cops Catch Man Who Allegedly Stole His Tesla at Gunpoint
SERVING JUSTICE
Tennis star Nick Kyrgios helped cops catch a man accused of stealing his Tesla by using an app to track its location and remotely set a speed limit on the vehicle, according to a report. Australia’s ABC News said the 32-year-old suspect pointed a gun at Kyrgios’ mother, Norlaila Kyrgios, on Monday before allegedly demanding the keys to the car and asking how to drive it. When he entered the vehicle, Norlaila reportedly screamed for help. Her 2022 Wimbledon finalist son, who was nearby, then called the police and told officers where his luxury car was using an app on his phone. He was also able to limit the Tesla’s speed to 80 kph (50 mph) as the driver made his getaway in Australia’s capital, Canberra. The suspect was eventually caught, tasered, and taken to a local hospital. He now faces five charges—including aggravated armed robbery, failure to stop for police, and furious driving—and was denied bail on Tuesday.