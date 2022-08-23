Nick Kyrgios Sued by Woman He Accused of Having ‘700 Drinks’ at Wimbledon Final
SERVED
A woman who was described to Wimbledon final viewers as having “700 drinks” by Nick Kyrgios is suing the outspoken tennis star over the allegation. In a statement released Tuesday, Anna Palus said the Australian athlete had defamed her with his “reckless and entirely baseless allegation” during the championship match in June, which Kyrgios lost to Novak Djokovic. “Not only did this cause considerable harm on the day, resulting in my temporary removal from the arena, but Mr. Kyrgios’ false allegation was broadcast to, and read by, millions around the world, causing me and my family very substantial damage and distress,” Palus said. She added that she would donate any damages she won to charity. Kyrgios made the comment during the match’s third set as he was complaining to an umpire about distracting noise from a fan. The umpire said it was impossible to tell who was responsible for the noise. “I know exactly which one it is,” Kyrgios replied. “It’s the one who’s had like 700 drinks.” Palus was escorted out of the stands before being readmitted; she later told a British newspaper she’d actually had just two drinks.