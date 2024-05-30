An actor who appeared in How I Met Your Mother was arrested at the U.S.-Mexico border apparently trying to flee the country after allegedly stabbing a Hollywood makeup artist earlier this month.

Nick Pasqual, 34, is due to be extradited to Los Angeles County to face an attempted murder charge for a brutal knife attack on Allie Shehorn, his ex-girlfriend. Shehorn, who prosecutors say had recently filed a restraining order against Pasqual, was left in intensive care “fighting for her life” after the attack, according to a GoFundMe raising funds for her, but is now “making positive steps to her recovery.”

“This heinous incident is a stark reminder of the dangers of domestic violence. We will ensure that the individual responsible for this egregious act is held accountable for their actions,” Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said in a press release announcing Pasqual’s arrest Wednesday.

Pasqual is accused of breaking into Shehorn’s home on May 23 and stabbing her multiple times. In her bid for a restraining order that was granted just days before the attack, Shehorn accused Pasqual of raping and choking her, beating her with a belt, and breaking down doors.

The 35-year-old makeup artist has won several awards for her work and has been involved in such films as Mean Girls and Rebel Moon.