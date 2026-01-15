Nick Reiner Placed Under Conservatorship Before Parents’ Murders
WARNING SIGNS
Nick Reiner, 32, had been placed under a mental health conservatorship years before he allegedly killed both of his parents, Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner, according to The New York Times. The paper reported that Reiner was placed under an LPS conservatorship for roughly a year beginning in 2020—a legal arrangement typically triggered by involuntary psychiatric hospitalization. The conservatorship allows a court-appointed individual, often a family member, to make decisions related to medical care and treatment for someone deemed gravely disabled due to mental illness. Lee Blumen, a lawyer specializing in psychiatric cases, told the outlet that such conservatorships are rare and reserved for only the most severe cases. Reiner has previously spoken publicly about struggles with drug addiction and mental health during his teenage years. People familiar with his condition told the outlet that he had been diagnosed with schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder, and that his medication had recently changed prior to his arrest. Reiner is currently being represented by a public defender and faces two counts of first-degree murder. If convicted, he could be sentenced to life in prison without parole.