Nick Reiner’s Lawyer Abruptly Quits Murder Case

Nick Reiner’s lawyer has called it quits ahead of his arraignment for the murder charges against him in the deaths of his famous parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, according to The New York Times.

Reiner’s case has been handed over to a public defender.

Alan Jackson, who had been representing Reiner, is known for having represented Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey. The reason for the departure has not been disclosed, but in a news conference after the hearing, Jackson told reporters, “We feel we have no choice.”

He insisted, however, that “Nick Reiner is not guilty of murder. Print that.”

Alan Jackson, former attorney of Nick Reiner, appears in court. Pool/Getty Images

The report speculates that Jackson’s removal may indicate that the family is distancing itself financially from the accused Reiner. A source told the publication that a lawyer for the Reiner family hired Jackson to represent Nick Reiner, but would not elaborate on his dropping the case except to say that it was not due to Jackson’s performance or professionalism.

Rob and Michele Reiner were found deceased by their youngest daughter, Romy, 28, last month in their Brentwood home. Their son Nick, 32, was arrested hours after the discovery at a Santa Monica hotel. TMZ reported that his room was covered in blood.

He was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, for which he was set to be arraigned on Wednesday. He did not enter a plea amid the attorney shakeup.