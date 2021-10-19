Washington State University Boots Football Coach Who Refused Vaccine
‘DISHEARTENING’
Nick Rolovich earned $3.2 million a year as the state of Washington’s highest-paid employee—until Monday evening, when he was fired for refusing to comply with its vaccine mandate. The Washington State University football coach, in his second year with the team, had become outspoken about the COVID-19 vaccine and had sought a religious exemption but was denied, becoming one of the biggest names yet to be fired for bucking a mandate. “I have elected not to receive a COVID-19 vaccine for reasons which will remain private. … I will not comment further on my decision,” Rolovich said in July. Four assistant coaches were let go alongside Rolovich, who will not receive his $3.6 million buyout. “This is a disheartening day to be here today,” Washington State athletic director Pat Chun said at a press conference. “Our football team is hurting, our WSU community is fractured, and today will have a lasting impact on the young men on our team and the remaining coaches on the staff.” Gov. Jay Inslee has said more than 90 percent of all state employees have complied with the requirement and are fully vaccinated.