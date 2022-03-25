Co-Owner of Racist South Dakota Hotel Asks Noem to Boot the Local Mayor
A co-owner of a South Dakota hotel—which tried to ban all Native American customers earlier this week—has pleaded for government help after being lambasted publicly and sued for racial discrimination. The Rapid City Journal reports that Nick Uhre emailed Republican Gov. Kristi Noem Wednesday, asking for her to remove Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender from office after he put the Grand Gateway Hotel on blast on social media. After a shooting at the hotel, Uhre’s mother, Connie Uhre, said that all Natives would be barred because she couldn’t tell “who is a bad Native or a good Native.” But Uhre’s plea fell on deaf ears. “The Governor is opposed to all racial discrimination,” Noem’s spokesperson said. “There is no room for racial discrimination in South Dakota.” In any case, Allender, also a Republican, is an elected official and cannot be removed by the governor.