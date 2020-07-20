Nicki Minaj Announces She’s Having a Baby: ‘#Preggers’

Some happy news this Monday morning. Rapper Nicki Minaj has announced she’s pregnant with her first child in a series of Instagram posts. The 37-year-old musician, who married her husband, Kevin Petty, in 2019, has been teasing fans for months about whether or not the two would be welcoming a bundle of joy. In the first image, Minaj is wearing a low-cut, bedazzled floral top with an exposed belly as she kneels in sky-high pumps with her hands clutching an obvious baby bump. The two Instagram posts were slim on the details, including when she is expected to deliver. One was simply captioned #preggers.