Nicki Minaj Appears Outside Hotel, Apologizes to Fans After Amsterdam Drama
‘I’M SO SORRY’
Nicki Minaj met fans outside of her hotel on Sunday to apologize for postponing her concert in Manchester, England the day before. The rapper was live-streaming on Instagram on Saturday as she was detained in Amsterdam for marijuana possession. She was arrested by police and released hours later, authorities said. As a result, the concert was cancelled. The rapper invited her fans to come see her at her hotel in Manchester after the incident, writing in a post on X, “I’m going on the balcony so if you’re outside I’ll be able to see you & I may come downstairs. I’ll be out there for about an hour. Rlly (really) wanted to at least get to see you.” In a video posted to X, Minaj appeared outside of the hotel in a large neon-pink puffer jacket and greeted a crowd of fans. “I love you and I’m so sorry this happened tonight,” she said. In a statement, Live Nation said: “Despite Nicki’s best efforts to explore every possible avenue to make tonight’s show happen, the events of today have made it impossible. We are deeply disappointed by the inconvenience this has caused.” The concert will be rescheduled.