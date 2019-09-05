CHEAT SHEET
SAY IT AIN’T SO
Nicki Minaj Claims She’s Retiring to ‘Have My Family’
Nicki Minaj surprised fans on Thursday afternoon by claiming she’s retiring on Twitter. Minaj, who obtained a marriage license with fiancé Kenneth Petty in June and recently changed her Twitter handle to “Mrs. Petty,” said she’s ready to try her hand at domestic bliss. “I’ve decided to retire & have my family,” the 36-year-old rapper wrote, “I know you guys are happy now.” It's unclear who she is referring to as “you guys.” She also gave a shoutout to her fans, writing, “To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me, X in the box- cuz ain't nobody checkin me.”
The tweet has racked up over 80,000 likes, though people are unsure whether or not the announcement should be taken seriously. In response, one user replied, “Does this mean Cardi won?” referencing the ongoing feud between the two hip-hop powerhouses. Others are keeping their fingers crossed that the news is a joke and that a fifth album is on the way.