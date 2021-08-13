Nicki Minaj, Kenneth Petty Face Witness Intimidation Lawsuit From Attempted Rape Victim
ALLEGATIONS
Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty might finally face the music for their alleged campaign to silence Petty’s attempted rape victim. Jennifer Hough is suing the couple for intentional infliction of emotional distress, harassment and witness intimidation, according to TMZ. She is also reportedly suing Petty for sexual assault.
Petty was convicted for first-degree attempted rape after he attacked Hough when they were both 16; as Hough previously detailed to The Daily Beast, she was forced to move three times last year out of fear for her safety because associates of Minaj and Petty were pressuring her to recant. In addition to spending years claiming Petty was “wrongfully accused,” Hough claims Minaj asked her by phone to recant her story. Her lawsuit states that after she declined the rapper’s request, Petty’s associates allegedly offered her amounts into the mid-six figure range to do the same. Both she and her family have allegedly “suffered an onslaught of harassing calls and unsolicited visits” since she declined. Petty and Minaj did not respond to TMZ’s request for comment.