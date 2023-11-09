Nicki Minaj on Vaccine Controversy: ‘I Like to Make My Own Assessment’

Nicki Minaj isn’t letting the internet influence her politics. In her first (and long-awaited) cover story for Vogue, the rapper talked about the backlash she’s received for voicing controversial opinions on various topics, including the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I’m one of those people who doesn’t go with a crowd,” she told Vogue. “I like to make my own assessment of everything without help from everyone.”

In 2021, Minaj took to X (then Twitter) to express apprehension about getting vaccinated after it was supposedly required to attend that year’s Met Gala. The “Super Bass” rapper said that she wanted to do her own research on the shot before getting it. She also tweeted an absurd story, claiming that the vaccine caused her cousin’s friend to have swollen testicles and become impotent.

At the time, several right-wing pundits, including former Fox News host and vaccine skeptic Tucker Carlson, applauded Minaj for her controversial remarks. Amid the backlash, she criticized media outlets, including The Daily Beast, for supposedly misrepresenting her words.

In her Vogue profile, however, she says she won’t be told which politicians to support or which stances to take.

“Every time I talk about politics, people get mad,” she told the magazine. “I’m sorry, but I am not going to be told who I should get on social media and campaign for. There’s a lot we don’t know that’s going on in the government, and I don’t think it changes whether you lean to the left or right.”

In another quote that’s making the rounds on social media, Minaj discussed how her body image has changed over the years. In the past, the rap superstar has been outspoken about celebrating curvy bodies and women of color, including during a tiff with the MTV Video Music Awards and Taylor Swift in 2015. At the same time, she’s also become a poster girl for the popular (and risky) Brazilian butt lift surgery.

“Recently I had to get a breast reduction, and actually I love it,” Minaj told Vogue. “I used to want a bigger butt, and now I look back and realize how silly that was. So love your curves, and love your non-curves. There’s nothing wrong with any of it.”

She does, however, admit to having some concerns when it comes to “body positivity.”

“I have to say this as a Black woman, though,” she added. “I’ve made certain choices for my son, to not give him sweets and candy and juices because of illnesses like diabetes that run in our community. I’m not in favor of body positivity if it means unhealthy bodies. That’s bull. It’s not believable, so let’s stop pretending.”