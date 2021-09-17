Nicki Minaj Sics Her Fans on Reporters
WHEN BARBZ ATTACK
Nicki Minaj sicced her fans, the Barbz, on reporters Friday and threatened them herself. The rapper posted the phone numbers of two reporters to her Instagram Story, inviting spam calls and threats. The journalists had been trying to contact her cousin’s friend with the swollen balls, the man she cited in now-infamous tweets as one of the main reasons for her decision not to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Minaj wrote on Instagram, “Sharlene Rampersad BITCH YOUR DAYS ARE F--KING NUMBERED YOU DIRTY HOE.” Minaj posted screenshots of Rampersad reaching out to someone in Minaj’s family on behalf of The Guardian about the pop star’s claims, calling the texts harassment. Minaj ’grammed the business card of a reporter for the Daily Mail as well, James Fielding.