Nicki Minaj Sparks Outrage After Comparing Herself to Harriet Tubman

Rapper Nicki Minaj compared herself to civil rights leader Harriet Tubman in a tweet Monday, after accusing Spotify of not promoting her new album, Queen, properly. “All the QUEENS I remember, SHOOK SHIT UP!!!!!!!! Queen of the week may go to HARRIET TUBMAN!!!!!!” she wrote. “Had she just sat there & ate her rice, you niggaz history would’ve been a lot less triumphant.” Many of her fans responded with ire, saying that she should never have made that comparison. In tweets on Sunday, Minaj claimed that Spotify was teaching her “a lesson for playing [her] music 10 mins early” on her Apple Radio station, “even tho they’ve been giving away my music for free for years & I am one of the top Spotify artists of all time,” she wrote. The Huffington Post reports that the new album took the number two spot on the Billboard chart, following Travis Scott’s Astroworld.
