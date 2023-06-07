Nicki Minaj Sued for Allegedly Damaging Jewelry on Loan
BORROWED BLING
A West Hollywood jeweler wants Nick Minaj to fork over more than $25,000 for allegedly damaging some borrowed bling. Roseark jewelry store agreed to lend the “Anaconda” rapper some gems for a public appearance via a contract it signed with her stylist Brett Alan Nelson, according to a new lawsuit. The jeweler claims that the contract stipulated Nelson return the jewelry within a week and cover any damages incurred. Not only did Nelson not hand back the 66 pieces of bling by the set deadline, the suit alleges, but a set of earrings and a leaf ring were supposedly damaged when turned over. Roseark now says Minaj and her stylist owe it over $26,239, which the store apparently invoiced Nelson for prior. A source close to “Super Bass” star told TMZ that the jeweler only made a fuss about a missing stone after the gems were already in the store’s possession. Minaj’s attorney denies that she is responsible for damage to the jewelry. “This lawsuit appears to be nothing more than an ordinary insurance claim by the jeweler designed to generate publicity for itself and extract a payment,” her lawyer said.