Nicki Minaj’s Brother Sentenced 25 Years to Life for Raping His Stepdaughter
Nicki Minaj’s brother was reportedly sentenced on Monday to 25 years to life in prison for repeatedly raping his 11-year-old stepdaughter. After a month-long trial, Jelani Maraj was found guilty of predatory sexual assault on a child and endangering the welfare of a child. He has denied the allegations. State Supreme Court Justice Robert McDonald told Maraj on Monday that he “ruined this child,” adding, “You raped her over and over again.” Minaj reportedly did not appear in court to support Maraj, however, his lawyer David Schwartz read a letter that she wrote in 2016 in which she described her brother as the “most patient, gentle, genuine, giving selfless man I know,” and asked the judge to “show mercy.”
Maraj’s defense argued during his trial that the allegations were fabricated to extort $25 million from his famous sister. Prosecutors presented evidence to the court that Maraj repeatedly raped the victim between April and November 2015 while her mother was working. McDonald praised the victim for initially coming forward and giving her testimony. She told the court on Monday that the abuse led her to become suicidal. Her younger brother also testified he saw Maraj inappropriately touching his sister in 2015 after walking into a bedroom in the home.