Nicki Minaj’s Husband Arrested for Allegedly Failing to Register as Sex Offender
The husband of rapper Nicki Minaj, Kenneth Petty, was reportedly arrested on Wednesday for failing to register as a sex offender. According to TMZ, Petty was taken into federal custody by U.S. Marshals and is expected to make a court appearance later Wednesday. Late last year, Petty was pulled over by Beverly Hills cops during a traffic stop, and they discovered that he was a registered sex offender in New York but had not registered in California after moving there four months prior. He was arrested at the time, released on a $20,000 bond, and the Los Angeles District Attorney charged him with failure to register as a sex offender. Petty reportedly did not register after the November 2019 incident, and has reportedly been indicted in federal court for not registering. If convicted, TMZ reports that he faces up to 10 years in prison. Petty was previously convicted of first-degree attempted rape in 1995, and served almost four years in New York state prison.