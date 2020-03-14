CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    Nicki Minaj’s Husband, Awaiting Court Date, Asks for Permission to Use Internet

    READY TO SURF

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

    Nicki Minaj’s husband, who has been charged with failing to register as a sex offender, is asking the court to let him use the internet—and prosecutors reportedly say that’s fine with them. TMZ reported that Kenneth Petty is barred from getting on the web without a supervisor’s approval under the terms of his pretrial release and he’s wearing an ankle monitor to prevent him from leaving southern California. Petty was convicted of attempted first-degree rape and served four years in prison for a 1995 assault in New York. He went back to jail on a manslaughter rap in 2006 and served nearly seven years. When he moved to California with Minaj, who married him in October, he allegedly broke the law by failing to register there as a sex offender.

    Read it at TMZ
    ;