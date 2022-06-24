Prosecutors Want Nicki Minaj’s Husband to Spent 15 Months in the Slammer
Run & Hide
Kenneth “Zoo” Petty could spend 15 months in prison for failing to register as a sex offender when he moved to California to live with wife Nicki Minaj. In a recent filing obtained by Insider, federal prosecutors said Petty, 44, knew the rules and had been completing his paperwork correctly for 20 years until he started dating Minaj in 2019. In addition to jail time, they want Petty to pay a $55,000 fine and complete five years of supervised release, TMZ reports. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for July 6. Jennifer Hough previously told The Daily Beast that Petty walked up to her on the street in South Jamaica, Queens in September 1994, when she was 16 years old. He allegedly held her at knifepoint and led her to his house, where he started to rape her until she hit him with a bottle and ran away. He was convicted of attempted rape and other charges in 1995 and served four years in prison. In August, Hough sued him and Minaj in New York, claiming that they offered her as much as $500,000 to walk back her story.