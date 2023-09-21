Nicki Minaj’s Husband on House Arrest for Threatening Offset

Read it at The Hollywood Reporter
Nicki Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, has been ordered to spend 120 days on house arrest after threatening Cardi B’s husband on social media. A court order filed Wednesday notes that Petty’s “threatening remarks,” made in a video that went viral on Sept. 16, violate the terms of his probation for failing to register as a sex offender in an earlier case. In the video, Petty and his friends are seen taunting rapper Offset from outside a New York City hotel where he was thought to be staying. Offset shrugged off the apparent threats, calling Petty “funny.”