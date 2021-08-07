Nicki Minaj’s Husband Takes Plea Deal for Failing to Register as Sex Offender

Read it at TMZ
Kenneth Petty, Nicki Minaj’s husband and the father of her child, has agreed to take a plea deal on a charge of failing to register as a sex offender. In exchange for his guilty plea, prosecutors agreed to seek a lighter sentence—the mandatory minimum is five years of supervised release—rather than the maximum of 10 years in prison and supervised release for life. Petty was convicted of first-degree attempted rape in 1995 and charged with failing to register in March 2020 after moving to Los Angeles with Minaj.