Nicki Minaj’s Neighbors Want Her Sex Offender Hubby Out
‘PREDATOR’
Nicki Minaj’s neighbors in California are apparently upset about living near her convicted sex offender husband. A petition signed by hundreds of people argued that Kenneth Petty’s presence in Hidden Hills could hurt properties’ appraisal values “due to safety concerns” and put the neighborhood at risk. Petty was convicted of attempted rape in 1995 and recently filed legal documents on the Megan’s Law website changing his address, according to TMZ, which residents may have noticed. He is currently serving a year of home detention after failing to register as a sex offender in California and bought a Hidden Hills mansion with his wife in December. The petition titled “SAY NO TO SEX OFFENDERS IN HIDDEN HILLS” was reportedly launched soon after the estate was sold to the couple for $19.5 million.