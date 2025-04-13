‘Boston Public’ Actor Dies at 54
Nicky Katt, an actor who appeared in films like Dazed and Confused, Boiler Room, School of Rock and The Dark Knight, as well as the TV show Boston Public, has passed away at the age of 54, Variety reports. Katt died on April 8 in Burbank, California, according to friends and his attorney. A frequent face in Richard Linklater films—in addition to Dazed and Confused and School of Rock, Katt also appeared in SubUrbia and Walking Life—Katt started out as a child actor with roles on TV and in films like Gremlins and The ‘Burbs’. In a 2008 interview, he said of his work, “I kind of am notorious for bringing a lot of humor to stuff, and not in a scene-stealing way... especially if something is really kind of heavy subject matter, I’m kind of like oxygen for a drowning man.”