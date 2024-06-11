‘Bridgerton’ Star Nicola Coughlan Uses This Microcurrent Tool for a Sculpted Jawline

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan is having a well-deserved “it girl” moment. The breathtaking 37-year-old actress stars as the lead of the series’ newest season, and while we’re certainly swooning over her character’s romantic storyline and general glow-up, we can’t turn our eyes away from her youthful, radiant skin.

It’s not every day you find someone whose complexion looks as flawless and glowing as Coughlan’s, who honestly looks like she’s in her early twenties as opposed to her late thirties, so we had to get some insight into the Irish beauty’s skincare routine.

Recently, Coughlan revealed her go-to skincare and makeup products in a viral Vogue Beauty Secrets video. While the of-the-moment star credits much of her skin’s youthfulness to growing up in gloomy Galway, she also relies on the bestselling NuFace microcurrent contouring device to keep her skin looking sculpted and majorly snatched. This beauty tool is also reportedly used by stars with flawless skin, such as Jennifer Aniston and Miranda Kerr; consider us sold.

Facial contouring and toning devices have gained popularity over the years in the skincare industry, and it’s no surprise why. In just five minutes of use, these microcurrent-powered tools give you a visible lift with more dramatic results with continuous use. These painless devices help stimulate blood flow and work the facial muscles, which lift and sculpt target areas like the jawline, neck, forehead, and cheeks.

In addition to her trusty NuFace Trinity, Coughlan also credited skincare products like the celeb-loved Tatcha Dewy Skin Cream and The Ordinary’s $10 hydrating serum for keeping her face super moisturized. We’ll be adding all these turn-back-the-clock products, as well as the NuFace Trinity, to our carts ASAP. After all, we all deserve a pre-summer Bridgerton-worthy glow-up, just like the breathtaking Ms. Penelope Featherington.

