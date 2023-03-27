Read it at Insider
Nicolas Cage was committed to his role as Dracula on the set of the movie Renfield—so committed, in fact, that he refused to break character even between takes. Director Chris McKay told Insider that Cage would remain in whatever mood his character was in even when the cameras were off, and even if the two were discussing the scene. Cage has become notorious for embodying the roles he takes on, and with the role of Dracula requiring a full hair and makeup transformation. McKay said Cage sometimes didn’t even have a choice. “Sometimes he couldn't even bend his body very much because he's got a whole body appliance on,” he told Insider. “So he's Dracula whether he wants to be Dracula or not.”