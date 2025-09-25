Nicolas Cage Threw Lisa Marie Presley’s $65K Engagement Ring Into the Ocean

Nicolas Cage threw Lisa Marie Presley’s $64,000 engagement ring over the side of his yacht and into the Pacific Ocean during a blazing argument. The National Treasure star hurled the six-carat diamond sparkler into the drink during “another of their epic fights,” according to Presley’s mother, Priscilla. She’s shed light on her late daughter’s tempestuous four-year relationship in a new book, Softly, As I Leave You: Live After Elvis, pulling back the curtain on a stormy moment on his boat, Weston. “One afternoon, they went sailing off the coast of Catalina Island on Nick’s yacht, the Weston,” she penned, per The Daily Mail. “Something set off another of their epic fights, and Lisa pulled off her engagement ring and threw it at Nick… Furious, Nick threw the ring overboard.” The Face/Off icon reportedly sent divers in to find the ring, to no avail. “As far as I know, the ring is still there.” The couple started dating in 2000 and got engaged in 2002—twice, Priscilla has revealed—with Cage rebuying a bigger, more expensive 10-carat rock to replace the one he tossed. “They got engaged all over again.” Cage was married to the To Whom It May Concern singer, the only daughter of Elvis, for just two years, having filed for divorce just three months later. She would go on to marry guitarist Michael Lockwood in 2006, having four children before she died of a cardiac arrest in Los Angeles in 2023.

Lisa Marie Presley and Nicolas Cage papped on a yacht near Catalina Island in September of 2001. Presley’s mother has opened up about their stormy relationship in her new book. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

The Daily Mail