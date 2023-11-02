Nicolas Cage Was Surprised to See Himself Fighting a Giant Spider in ‘The Flash’
FACEOFF
Nicolas Cage says his cameo appearance in The Flash ended up being dramatically different on screen from what he’d actually shot on set. The actor, who briefly appeared as Superman in the movie, told Yahoo! Entertainment that what he was supposed to do “was literally just be standing in an alternate dimension, if you will, and witnessing the destruction of the universe.” He said he had “no dialogue” and was just meant to “convey with my eyes the emotion,” and that he was only on set for “maybe three hours.” “When I went to the picture, it was me fighting a giant spider,” Cage added. “I did not do that. That was not what I did.” He went on to say that while the scene was made with CGI rather than artificial intelligence, he sympathized with scathing comments from director Tim Burton on the role of AI in movies. “AI is a nightmare to me,” Cage said. “It’s inhumane. You can’t get more inhumane than artificial intelligence.”