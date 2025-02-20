Skip to Main Content
Newsletters
Crossword
SUBSCRIBE
ALL
CS
CHEAT SHEET
NEWSLETTERS
LOG IN
Cheat Sheet
Media
Obsessed
Royals
Politics
Opinion
Innovation
U.S. News
Scouted
My Account
Manage Newsletters
Subscription Offers
Need Help?
LogOut
HOMEPAGE
Identities
Nicolas Cage’s Ex Files Lawsuit Against Him and His Son
FACE OFF
Actress Christina Fulton is suing both Nicolas Cage and their son Weston, claiming that Weston attacked her and his dad failed to prevent it from happening.
Kenneal Patterson
Breaking News Intern
Published
Feb. 20 2025
2:56PM EST
Mario Anzuoni/Mario Anzuoni/ REUTERS
Kenneal Patterson
Breaking News Intern
Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast
here
.
Trending Now
Politics
Musk Talks Over Trump as Hannity Blanks President in Awkward Fox Interview
Leigh Kimmins
Politics
MAGA Cheers on ‘King’ Trump Dropping Pretense of Democracy
Julia Ornedo
Politics
Former NFL Punter Arrested at City Council Meeting After MAGA Protest
Yasmeen Hamadeh
Politics
Dolly Parton Calls Out Indiana Gov Over Plan to Dump Her Imagination Library
Nandika Chatterjee
Trumpland
Trump Threatens to Blow Apart Entire G7 to Protect Putin
Leigh Kimmins