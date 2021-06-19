Nicolas Cage’s Mother Passes Away After ‘Very Hard Life’
RIP
Nicolas Cage’s mother Joy Vogelsang passed away last month, the actor’s older brother revealed on Facebook. The 85-year-old former professional dancer had spent two weeks at the hospital before she died on May 26, according to The Sun.
“I was with her all day but left for a couple hours and missed her passing by a couple hours so wasn’t able to hold her hand to give her my love and affection before her journey to peace land,” director Christopher Coppola wrote, sharing a photo of Vogelsang when she was young.
A funeral has not been able to take place yet reportedly due to the COVID-19 backlog in Los Angeles.
Coppola noted that Vogelsang had “a very hard life with mental health issues,” battling schizophrenia and severe depression. But despite her “painful emotional chaos,” she was able to be a source of comfort for her children. Cage has openly talked about his mother’s struggles, previously saying “when things got really bizarre, I was able to detach and look at it with a scientific curiosity.”