Venezuelan President Threatens ‘Racist Cowboy’ Trump After U.S. Indictment
Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has gloriously described President Donald Trump as a “racist cowboy” in a tantrum after the U.S. indicted him and members of his inner circle on narco-terrorism charges. Maduro and 13 other Venezuelan officials have been charged by U.S. attorneys in New York, Washington, and Florida. They allege that Maduro attempted to weaponize cocaine by “flooding” U.S. communities with the drug. Maduro has issued a furious response to the charges, accusing the U.S. of “giving orders to flood Venezuela with violence.” He also called Trump a “racist cowboy” and said he will fight the charges by whatever means necessary. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said his department will offer a reward of up to $15 million for information leading to the arrest or conviction of Maduro.