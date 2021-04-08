Texas Man Sentenced to 35 Years for Hiring Hitmen Who Killed His Dad
FATHER-SON FIASCO
A 22-year-old Texas man pleaded guilty to murder Wednesday for hiring the hitmen who killed his father in March 2018. Nicolas Shaughnessy also targeted his mother, Corey, in the plot, and he stood to inherit $2 million if both she and Ted Shaughnessy, a jeweler, died. Police found that Nicolas’ bedroom window was the only one left unlocked when the hitmen arrived and discovered via cellphone records that he had remotely shut off the security system of his parents’ home the morning of the murder. Although Corey Shaughnessy approved of her son’s plea deal, members of the extended family said in a statement read aloud to Nicolas, “It would be our hope that you are never released from prison. We understand this plea, but are not happy about it.” Nicolas’ attorneys said in a statement, “Nicolas has accepted full responsibility for his role in his father’s death and has been in communication with his mother through us and her attorney.” Arieon Smith, a 23-year-old suspect in the case, also pleaded guilty to murder and was sentenced to 35 years. The trial of another alleged hitman has yet to begin. Shaughnessy’s ex-wife, Jaclyn Edison, is likewise charged with murder, and her trial is pending.