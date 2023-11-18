CHEAT SHEET
    Kidman Confirms Third Season of 'Big Little Lies'

    BIG LITTLE NEWS

    Mathew Murphy

    Senior News Editor

    Laura Dern, Nicole Kidman, Zoe Kravitz, Reese Witherspoon and Shailene Woodley pose with the Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television award for Big Little Lies

    Nicole Kidman, who won an Emmy Award and a Golden Glove for her role as Celeste Wright in Big Little Lies, says there will be a third season of the hit show. Kidman produced the series with Reese Witherspoon, who also stars in the show, said the role of Celeste was one of her favorites in her career so far. “I loved Big Little Lies because it sort of came along at a time in my life when I had my children and I was thinking I was going to retire and then this situation came along, where Reese Witherspoon and I were able to produce that show,” she said. “And then all of you watched it and made it a massive success and we will be bringing you a third one, just FYI.” Laura Dern, Zoe Kravitz and Shailene Woodley also star in the show.