Nicole Kidman Knocked Down

Nicole Kidman was knocked to the ground by a photographer on a bicycle who ran into her as she walked into her New York hotel during Fashion Week. New York City police said that 19-year-old Carl Wu had struck the 49-year-old actress with his bike and cited him for reckless driving, riding on the sidewalk, and riding without a helmet. "It was awful, but I got back up," she told E! News. TMZ reports that Kidman is planning to press charges, but the Oscar-winning actress demurred when asked. “I was shaken up, and I'll deal with it later," she said.