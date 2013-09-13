CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    Nicole Kidman Knocked Down

    BRUSH IT OFF

    Evan Agostini/Invision, via AP,Evan Agostini

    Nicole Kidman was knocked to the ground by a photographer on a bicycle who ran into her as she walked into her New York hotel during Fashion Week. New York City police said that 19-year-old Carl Wu had struck the 49-year-old actress with his bike and cited him for reckless driving, riding on the sidewalk, and riding without a helmet. "It was awful, but I got back up," she told E! News. TMZ reports that Kidman is planning to press charges, but the Oscar-winning actress demurred when asked. “I was shaken up, and I'll deal with it later," she said.

    Read it at E!
    ;