Nicole Kidman Looks Ripped as Hell on ‘Perfect’ Magazine Cover

For decades, Nicole Kidman has commanded our attention as a mesmerizing, Oscar and multi-award winning screen star. But on the latest cover of Perfect magazine, Kidman is photographed like we’ve never seen her before: her arms are flexed and ripped, revealing bulging biceps in a formidable pose.

Clad in a choppy red wig, a micro-mini Diesel skirt and sculptural pieces by the designer Glenn Martens, Kidman provocatively challenges our perception of her: generally, the actress appears on the red carpet looking blonde, elegant and more or less conventional, but these photographs, which were shot by the photographer Zhong Lin, she telegraphs an assertive confidence that fits right into more contemporary modeling shoots.

As could be expected, the internet is really into it.

“Nicole Kidman’s Perfect magazine shoot is the death of me,” one tweeter intoned. “NICOLE KIDMAN IS SO MOTHER FOR THIS,” another intoned.

Kidman also recently wore an instantly iconic Miu Miu set on the cover of Vanity Fair, cementing her status as a late-in-the-game risk taker.