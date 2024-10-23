One of Jennifer Lopez’s ex-husbands said he believes that Sean “Diddy” Combs was partially responsible for his divorce from the singer. Actor Ojani Noa said that Lopez was working closely with Diddy in New York on her first album, “On The 6,″ around the end of his marriage, which lasted from 1997 to 1998. “Part of that divorce was Diddy’s fault,” he told Despierta América last week. Meanwhile, Noa was in Los Angeles working at his restaurant. “There, in that distance, in that separation, was where the deception started,” he said. Lopez and Diddy got together after the demise of their relationship, stepping out as a couple in 1999. Later in the interview, Noa alleged that his divorce cost him job opportunities. “I would ask Jennifer, ‘What did I do to you so that you have taken me to court, you have accused me, you have lied, you have created false things about me and you have called several companies to throw me out and different television networks not to give me work?’” Diddy was arrested on Sept. 16 and has been charged with sex trafficking, sexual assault and rape. Lopez, who has been married four times, has not addressed the allegations against the mogul.
