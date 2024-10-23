Cheat Sheet
1
Jennifer Lopez’s Ex-Husband Blames Diddy for Their Divorce
ROMANTIC RIVAL
Grace Harrington 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 10.23.24 11:29AM EDT 
Published 10.23.24 11:25AM EDT 
Jennifer Lopez and Ojani Noa at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California
Jennifer Lopez and Ojani Noa at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California Barry King/WireImage

One of Jennifer Lopez’s ex-husbands said he believes that Sean “Diddy” Combs was partially responsible for his divorce from the singer. Actor Ojani Noa said that Lopez was working closely with Diddy in New York on her first album, “On The 6,″ around the end of his marriage, which lasted from 1997 to 1998. “Part of that divorce was Diddy’s fault,” he told Despierta América last week. Meanwhile, Noa was in Los Angeles working at his restaurant. “There, in that distance, in that separation, was where the deception started,” he said. Lopez and Diddy got together after the demise of their relationship, stepping out as a couple in 1999. Later in the interview, Noa alleged that his divorce cost him job opportunities. “I would ask Jennifer, ‘What did I do to you so that you have taken me to court, you have accused me, you have lied, you have created false things about me and you have called several companies to throw me out and different television networks not to give me work?’” Diddy was arrested on Sept. 16 and has been charged with sex trafficking, sexual assault and rape. Lopez, who has been married four times, has not addressed the allegations against the mogul.

Read it at Page Six

2
Nicole Kidman Got Orgasm ‘Burnout’ From Filming ‘Babygirl’
‘TURNED ON’
Janna Brancolini
Updated 10.23.24 11:10AM EDT 
Published 10.23.24 10:55AM EDT 
Mario Anzuoni/ Reuters
The Oscar winner is getting rave reviews for her portrayal of a high-powered CEO exploring a BDSM kink with an intern. Mario Anzuoni/Mario Anzuoni/ Reuters

Actress Nicole Kidman got “burned out” from all the orgasms she was performing on the set of erotic thriller Babygirl, the Oscar winner told The Sun. “There was an enormous amount of sharing and trust and then frustration,” she said of shooting the film’s graphic sex scenes. “There were times when we were shooting where I was like, ‘I don’t want to orgasm anymore. Don’t come near me. I hate doing this. I don’t care if I am never touched again in my life!’” The 57-year-old says she’s “over it” now, but at the time it was “almost like a burnout.” Kidman has been getting rave reviews for her portrayal of Romy, a high-powered CEO at a robotics company who begins exploring a latent BDSM kink during an affair with an intern. The Hollywood veteran has done her plenty of sex scenes over her decades-long career—including the orgy scene in Eyes Wide Shut. But even by those standards, her performance in Babygirl is being hailed as no-holds-barred. Kidman filed the sex scenes with Harris Dickinson, who plays the intern, and Antonio Banderas, who plays her husband. “I read the script and I thought it was funny,” Kidman told The Sun. “But I also was turned on by it. I was also sort of hypnotized.”

Read it at The Sun

3
Tim Walz Says Donald Trump’s Hitler Comments Make Him ‘Sick as Hell’
‘GUARDRAILS ARE GONE’
Claire Lampen 

Reporter

Published 10.23.24 8:44AM EDT 
Tim Walz says Donald Trump’s Hitler comments make him “sick as hell.”
Tim Walz says Donald Trump’s Hitler comments make him “sick as hell.” Mike Segar/Reuters

Tim Walz is on a tear. Shortly after roasting MAGA billionaire Elon Musk for “skipping like a dips--t“ onstage at Donald Trump’s rallies, the Minnesota governor went after the GOP nominee himself. “Folks, the guardrails are gone. Trump is descending into madness,” Walz said at a Wisconsin campaign event, referring to reports about Trump‘s fascination with fascism. According to The Atlantic’s sources, the former president once said he needed “the kind of generals that Hitler had,” while his former White House chief of staff, John Kelly, confirmed to The New York Times that Trump had indeed told him “Hitler did some good things, too.” According to Kelly, Trump is a far-right “authoritarian” with a great affection for dictators, one in a string of comments from former Trump advisers highlighting their ex-boss’ extremism. “Don’t be the frog in the boiling water and think this is OK,” Walz said. “As a 24-year veteran of our military, that makes me sick as hell. And it should make you sick, too.”

Read it at CNN

4
Woman Missing After Fall From Cruise Ship Carrying Taylor Swift Fans
AWFUL
Janna Brancolini
Published 10.23.24 12:17PM EDT 
Taylor Swift.
The cruise line isn’t saying if the woman was part of an unofficial gathering of Swifties. Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters

A woman is missing after falling overboard from a cruise ship carrying a gathering of Taylor Swift fans, TMZ reported. A group of Swifties had organized an unofficial fan trip aboard a Royal Caribbean cruise ship sailing from Florida to the Bahamas. During the “In My Cruise Era: The Taylor Fan‘s Cruise Group” event, fans planned to dress up in Eras-tour outfits, swap friendship bracelets, sing karaoke, host dance parties, and compete in Taylor trivia contests. But on Tuesday, a day after leaving the Port of Miami, a 66-year-old woman fell from the ship at about 9:40 p.m., TMZ reported. The Royal Bahamas Defense Force and U.S. Coast Guard conducted a search-and-rescue operation using helicopters and airplanes, but on Wednesday the woman was still missing. Out of respect for her family’s privacy, officials with Royal Caribbean aren’t saying whether she was a member of the Swift fan group.

Read it at TMZ

5
WATCH: Suspected Drunk Driver Cuts Thisclose to Kamala Harris’ Motorcade
HAIR-RAISING
Claire Lampen 

Reporter

Updated 10.23.24 10:31AM EDT 
Published 10.23.24 8:56AM EDT 
A suspected drunk driver nearly collided with Kamala Harris’ motorcade.
A suspected drunk driver nearly collided with Kamala Harris’ motorcade. Matt Smith/X

Kamala Harris’ motorcade had a near miss Monday night with a car going the wrong way on a Milwaukee highway after a campaign stop in Wisconsin’s Waukesha County. The motorcade was reportedly traveling east on Interstate 94 when a white car approached from the opposite direction. Deputies with the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Department believe the driver was drunk. When they pulled the vehicle over, they allegedly spotted an open container and made the driver—an as-yet-unnamed 55-year-old—complete a field sobriety test. They then took the driver into custody on suspicion of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and reckless endangerment. No one was injured in the incident, but video from a local news reporter shows the car cruising slowly by Harris’ fleet.

Read it at CNN

6
L.A. Times’ Billionaire Owner Blocks Paper’s Planned Endorsement in Presidential Race
TAMPERING
Corbin Bolies 

Media Reporter

Updated 10.23.24 11:39AM EDT 
Published 10.22.24 3:26PM EDT 
Los Angeles Times owner Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong.
Los Angeles Times owner Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The Los Angeles Times won‘t endorse a candidate in this year’s presidential election—per its billionaire owner‘s request, according to Semafor. Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong ordered the paper‘s editorial board—which has solely endorsed Democratic candidates since it resumed making presidential endorsements in 2008—not to endorse a presidential candidate this year despite its plans to do so, executive editor Terry Tang told the staff earlier this month. It‘s why in the paper’s lengthy endorsement list last week, which noted how this year’s election was “the most consequential election in a generation” and separately made reference to Kamala Harris' infamous “coconut tree” remark, no presidential candidate was found. It is the second instance of reported meddling by Soon-Shiong in the paper‘s affairs in the last year. In January, executive editor Kevin Merida resigned after Soon-Shiong tried to block a story that accused one of his friends’ dogs of biting a woman in a Los Angeles park. Soon-Shiong, a doctor who made his fortune in biotechnology and associated himself with Donald Trump during his first presidency, denied the accusation. The paper declined to comment. “We do not comment on internal discussions or decisions about editorials or endorsements,” it said.

Read it at Semafor

7
Obama Says He Made Secret Service ‘Nervous’ Voting by Mail
I VOTED
Mini Racker 

Politics Reporter

Published 10.22.24 6:50PM EDT 
Barack Obama
Former President Barack Obama campaigned for Vice President Kamala Harris in Madison, Wisconsin, Tuesday. Joel Angel Juarez/REUTERS/Joel Angel Juarez

Count Barack Obama as among the 18 million Americans (and counting) who have voted early in the 2024 presidential election. The former president drew cheers Tuesday from supporters at a rally for Kamala Harris in Madison, Wisconsin, when he declared: “I voted yesterday.” Urging his audience to do the same, Obama said he filled out his mail-in ballot in his hometown of Chicago. “Then I walked, which I don’t always get a chance to do, and Secret Service got nervous, but I said, ‘Nah, let’s walk to a mailbox.’” Amid the 2020 pandemic, significantly more Democrats than Republicans voted by mail, though the system has not traditionally benefited one party over the other. Obama joked on Tuesday that Gen Z might need some help getting familiar with the voting method he used. “My younger staff was like, ‘What’s that blue thing?’” he said. “And I said, ‘That’s a mailbox.’”

8
Meta Bans Accounts Tracking Jet Movements of Celebrities
GROUNDED
Liam Archacki 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.22.24 12:43PM EDT 
Mark Zuckerberg.
Meta has banned social media accounts tracking the private jet movements of moguls including its CEO, Mark Zuckerberg. Manuel Orbegozo/Reuters

Meta has suspended a number of accounts on its social media platforms Instagram and Threads that share updates on movements of private jets owned by moguls and celebrities such as Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, Kim Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner. Jack Sweeney, the Florida college student who coded many of the jet-tracking bots using publicly available data, revealed Monday that many, but not all, of his accounts had been disabled. The ones that were not suspended included trackers on the flights of politicians, such as Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis, which Sweeney said in a Threads post was “quite strange.” A Meta spokesperson told TechCrunch that the suspended accounts violated its privacy policy. “Given the risk of physical harm to individuals, and in keeping with the independent Oversight Board’s recommendation, we’ve disabled these accounts for violating our privacy policy,” the spokesperson said. Sweeney’s jet trackers on X were banned in December 2022 after he butted heads with Musk, the platform’s owner. Taylor Swift also sent Sweeney a cease and desist letter in 2023 for tracking her flights during the Eras tour after she got a flood of bad press over the huge carbon footprint of her frequent private air travel.

Read it at TechCruch

9
Donald Trump Cancels Yet Another Appearance in Election’s Home Stretch
SORRY RFK!
Josh Fiallo 

Breaking News Reporter

Updated 10.23.24 11:40AM EDT 
Published 10.22.24 4:28PM EDT 
Donald Trump’s lawyer sent a letter to CBS demanding the unedited transcript of Kamala Harris’ interview with “60 Minutes.”
Donald Trump cancelled an appearance with Robert F. Kennedy Jr on Tuesday. Brian Snyder/Reuters

Donald Trump continued his recent string of cancellations on Tuesday, telling Robert F. Kennedy Jr. that he couldn’t make it to a virtual town hall with the former presidential candidate and Tulsi Gabbard. That town hall was slated for 2 p.m. EST on Tuesday, but organizers announced the event was cancelled due to “changes in Trump’s schedule,” reported POLITICO. It’s unclear why Trump wasn’t able to turn up for a fully-virtual event, but his website lists him as having a campaign rally scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday in North Carolina. Trump, 78, has been pulling out of media appearances throughout October. That’s included him backing out of interviews with the Shade Room, 60 minutes, NBC, CNBC, and cutting a town hall event short. An adviser on Trump’s team reportedly told POLITICO last week that the cancellations were because Trump’s schedule has been so packed it’s led to “exhaustion.”

Read it at POLITICO

10
Woman Used Roblox to Instruct 10-Year-Old to Kill Infant, Police Say
HORRIFYING
Liam Archacki 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.22.24 1:52PM EDT 
Tara Sykes.
A Florida woman allegedly used the gaming platform Roblox to instruct a 10-year-old to kill a 2-month-old. Escambia County Sheriff’s Office

A Florida woman allegedly used the online gaming platform Roblox to instruct a 10-year-old to kill a 2-month-old infant by dropping it on a tile floor, The Independent reported. Tara Sykes, 36, who reportedly connected with the child over Roblox’s built-in social media, also told them to scald the baby with boiling water, slit the throats of the adults the children were staying with, and set the corpses on fire, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said. The child was “unable to carry out instructions” for harming the adults, the police said, but did hurt the infant, who “suffered serious injuries” after being dropped but is expected to survive. Sykes is under arrest and faces a charge of attempted murder while engaged in aggravated child abuse. “I have been in Law Enforcement for over 40 years and have never seen anything quite like this,” said Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons. “I am truly disturbed by the circumstances and the thought that anyone could think like this, let alone instruct these acts to be carried out. There is something really wrong with her.” According to court records, The Independent reported, Sykes and her husband were previously arrested and charged with child neglect and causing bodily harm after their 14-year-old daughter was found pregnant and malnourished in their home.

Read it at The Independent

