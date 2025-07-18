Nicole Kidman Shares First Day on ‘Practical Magical 2’ Set

Actress Nicole Kidman shared a first look at the highly anticipated sequel to her 1998 film Practical Magic on Instagram. In the clip, Kidman stands in a cemetery with co-star Sandra Bullock as they lovingly embrace and look at headstones. Bullock can be heard saying, “Cheers up, we have a lot of work to do,” as she pats Kidman on the back. Kidman summed up the moment with a caption, writing, “The witches are back✨Owens sisters’ first day on set! #PracticalMagic.” The sequel, which has simply been referred to across outlets as Practical Magic 2, is due to be released September 2026, Deadline reported. The sequel will reportedly follow the events of writer Alice Hoffman’s novel, The Book of Magic, delving deeper into the Owens family history and how Sally (Bullock) and Gillian (Kidman) keep the dark forces at bay. The first film followed Hoffman’s first book of the same name.