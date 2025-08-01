Nicole Kidman’s Former Co-Star Dies at 65 After Cancer Battle

NBA Star’s Pregnant Wife Hospitalized After Being Bitten by Shark
‘WORST DAY OF MY LIFE’
Eleanora Boi, the wife of former NBA player Danilo Gallinari, survived a scary encounter on Thursday when she was bitten by a shark. Boi, 39, was swimming at a beach in Carolina, Puerto Rico, when the encounter happened. The Italian sports journalist, who is currently pregnant with her third child, recently moved to the island with her athlete husband. Gallinari, 36, previously played for the Los Angeles Clippers and Oklahoma City Thunder, is signed to the Puerto Rican basketball team Vaqueros de Bayamón for the 2025-26 season. The pair married in 2022 and already share daughter Anastasia, 4, and son Rodolfo, 2. Soon after the attack, Boi was transported to a local hospital with an open wound on her thigh. Luckily, she was recovering and in good spirits by Friday morning, when she took to Instagram to reflect on the shocking encounter. Though she described the experience as the “worst day of [her] life” and said her wound required surgery, Boi assured followers that she and her baby were both fine. “Little Mermaid from Sardinia: 1, Baby Shark from Puerto Rico: 0,” joked Boi, adding, “Shark will be hearing from my legals soon.”