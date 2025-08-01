Nicole Kidman’s Former Co-Star Dies at 65 After Cancer Battle

Cheat Sheet
NBA Star’s Pregnant Wife Hospitalized After Being Bitten by Shark
‘WORST DAY OF MY LIFE’
Paulina Rodriguez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 08.01.25 4:20PM EDT 
Eleanora Boi (left) and Danilo Gallinari (right)
Eleanora Boi (left) and husband Danilo Gallinari (right) Instagram/Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Eleanora Boi, the wife of former NBA player Danilo Gallinari, survived a scary encounter on Thursday when she was bitten by a shark. Boi, 39, was swimming at a beach in Carolina, Puerto Rico, when the encounter happened. The Italian sports journalist, who is currently pregnant with her third child, recently moved to the island with her athlete husband. Gallinari, 36, previously played for the Los Angeles Clippers and Oklahoma City Thunder, is signed to the Puerto Rican basketball team Vaqueros de Bayamón for the 2025-26 season. The pair married in 2022 and already share daughter Anastasia, 4, and son Rodolfo, 2. Soon after the attack, Boi was transported to a local hospital with an open wound on her thigh. Luckily, she was recovering and in good spirits by Friday morning, when she took to Instagram to reflect on the shocking encounter. Though she described the experience as the “worst day of [her] life” and said her wound required surgery, Boi assured followers that she and her baby were both fine. “Little Mermaid from Sardinia: 1, Baby Shark from Puerto Rico: 0,” joked Boi, adding, “Shark will be hearing from my legals soon.”

2
Reality Star Reports Breakthrough on Mystery Facial Paralysis
‘CAN’T WAIT TO LIVE’
Paulina Rodriguez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 08.01.25 3:15PM EDT 
Brandi Glanville
Brandi Glanville in 2019 and 2024, before and during her battle with a paralysis-causing facial parasite. Randy Shropshire/Getty Images/Brandi Glanville/X

Brandi Glanville has hit a long-awaited milestone in her struggle with facial disfigurement. Since 2023, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 52, has been navigating a sudden, unexplained condition that left her face swollen and paralyzed. Now, Glanville says she’s “finally getting answers” after visiting an infectious disease immunologist. “I cannot wait to get out of this house & LIVE,” wrote Glanville in a Wednesday X post. The mom-of-two, who frequently updates fans on her health via social media, told US Weekly in April that she’d spent over $100,000 seeking treatment. Glanville previously said her doctors believed the condition, which caused two of her teeth to fall out, was either a “stress-induced angioedema” or the result of a “parasite that jumps around.” Glanville even sought advice from a fellow reality star, plastic surgeon Terry Dubrow of Botched. Dubrow, 66, later said he believes Glanville may have an infection from a bad cosmetic injection. Though Glanville’s tweet did not elaborate on the status of her condition, she thanked her new doctor for “actually wanting to help me get better.” Glanville added that she can’t wait to “fix [her] teeth, put on 10 lbs, & make out with a hot boy or girl.”

3

Nicole Kidman’s Former Co-Star Dies at 65 After Cancer Battle

GONE TOO SOON
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 08.01.25 3:45PM EDT 
Published 08.01.25 3:37PM EDT 
David Argue with Nicole Kidman in 'BMX Bandits'
David Argue with Nicole Kidman in 'BMX Bandits' Comworld

David Argue, who starred in a number of key Australian films alongside Nicole Kidman and Mel Gibson, has died at 65. Argue took on iconic roles in films like the 1981 war drama Gallipoli, where he played “Snowy.” The Melbourne-born actor also played in feature films like 1983’s BMX Bandits alongside Kidman and took on the role of Sammy Martin in the ‘70s soap opera The Restless Years. The star also appeared in flicks like Razorback, Going Down, Melvin Son of Alvin, Backlash, Angel Baby, Road Train and Hercules Returns, as well as in TV shows like Cop Shop, The Sullivans, Cluedo and Water Rats. He took on a number of theater roles as well, like in Hair, The Country Wife, Sleeping Beauty on Ice and The Mouth Show. Argue’s health issues worsened in January when he made a GoFundMe page to buy a mobility scooter. He said that his legs were in constant pain and he struggled to walk. “A scooter will be incredibly helpful for my day to day life, allow me to easily visit my family more often and access public transport. I hope this note finds you well,” he wrote. “Sincerely David Argue (Icon, Legend, Enemy to himself and Burden to his friends!)”

4
Six-Time Grammy Winning Musician Dies at 86
LEGEND GONE
Paulina Rodriguez 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 08.01.25 2:43PM EDT 
Published 08.01.25 2:42PM EDT 
Flaco Jimenez
Flaco Jimenez at the 57th Annual GRAMMY Awards Special Merit Awards Ceremony in 2015. Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Leonardo “Flaco” Jimenez, the Grammy-winning accordionist and pioneer of conjunto music, has died. He was 86. Jimenez’s family shared the news on Facebook Thursday night, writing, “He was surrounded by his loved ones and will be missed immensely.” Born in San Antonio in 1939, Jimenez was trained in the conjunto tradition by his father, Santiago, and rose to fame collaborating with musician Doug Sahm. With Sahm and fellow Texas rock icons Freddy Fender and Augie Meyers, Jimenez formed the Texas Tornados, whose Spanglish hits like the 1990 song “(Hey Baby) Que Paso?” helped bring national attention to conjunto music. Jimenez also enjoyed substantial success as a solo artist, earning six Grammy Awards, a National Heritage Fellowship, and a National Medal of the Arts. His fame continued to rise through collaborations with Bob Dylan, the Rolling Stones, Willie Nelson, Linda Ronstadt, Los Lobos, and more. His 1992 album Partners, which featured several of those collaborations, was added to the National Recording Registry in 2021. Though Jimenez’s family did not reveal his cause of death, he had suffered several illnesses in recent years and was hospitalized in January. He is survived by his children and his younger brother, fellow conjunto accordionist Santiago Jimenez Jr.

5
Beloved Nancy Meyers Rom-Com Is Getting a TV Reboot
HOLIDAY MODE
Amber Levis 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 08.01.25 3:55PM EDT 
Published 08.01.25 2:48PM EDT 
Jude Law, Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet and Director Nancy Meyers
E. Charbonneau WireImage for Sony Pictures-Los Angeles

Filmmaker Nancy Meyers’ beloved 2006 Christmas rom-com, The Holiday, will soon be back on screen, and this time, in serialized form. However, Meyers does not seem to be included in the TV reboot, Deadline reports. Production studio Left Bank Pictures brought on Krissie Ducker (the lead writer of Sweetpea) as writer and executive producer and Rob Delaney (co-creator and co-star of Catastrophe), who will also write for the upcoming limited series. The Holiday follows two unhappily single women, one from Los Angeles and the other from London, who temporarily swap their houses and find love. The search is on for the lead actors, though they have a tough act to follow, as fans are attached to the original iconic star-studded cast, featuring Cameron Diaz, Jude Law, Kate Winslet, and Jack Black. The new series will be available to stream on Apple TV+, Deadline reports. The original movie earned over $200 million at the box office upon its release and has become a Christmas classic, although amusingly, Meyers claims she never intended it to be a Christmas movie.

6
Mom Freaks Out After Son, 6, Attacked by Octopus at Aquarium
OCTOMOM
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 08.01.25 9:53AM EDT 
Mom Freaks Out After Son, 6, Attacked By Octopus in Aquarium
Mom Freaks Out After Son, 6, Attacked By Octopus in Aquarium TiKTok

A furious mother has criticized aquarium staff for not doing enough to help after her six-year-old son was attacked by an octopus at a petting zoo. Britney Taryn went viral on TikTok following a visit to the San Antonio Aquarium on July 14, which saw an octopus latch onto her son’s hand and refuse to let go, leaving him with severe bruises. “The octopus started to come out, up over the glass. My friend and I were not sure what to do. There’s no employees around so we started yelling for help,” she told local outlet KSAT after the fact. “The employee came up and just said, ‘Oh, she’s super playful today.’ And then he could not get the octopus off.” The worker eventually had to call two additional colleagues over for support as the gravity of the situation set in, and the three of them spent the next five minutes prying the tentacles off the young boy’s arm, leaving him hurt and shaken. Taryn later filed a complaint with the United States Department of Agriculture claiming “employees on-site downplayed the incident,” and that her son could have been bitten by the creature’s poisonous beak. “I’m just worried something worse is going to happen… I don’t want anything to happen to any more kids, any adults,” she told KSAT, before adding that she hopes nothing happens to the octopus either.

7
WATCH: Newly Discovered Insect Species Looks Like an ‘Alien’ Movie Come to Life
STUFF OF NIGHTMARES
Will Neal 

Reporter

Published 08.01.25 1:36PM EDT 

Australian scientists have just discovered a new species of giant stick insect and it’s… well, really big. Dubbed Acrophylla alta, the alien-looking bug can apparently measure up to 15 inches long and weigh in at roughly the same as a golf ball. Researchers at North Queensland’s James Cook University, which was responsible for the recent find, say the insect has probably gone undiscovered for so long because of its remote and hard-to-access habitat. “It’s restricted to a small area of high-altitude rainforest, and it lives high in the canopy,” professor Angus Emmott said in a statement released by the university. “So unless you get a cyclone or a bird bringing one down, very few people get to see them.” He added that while there are longer stick insects to be found across the country, with some measuring in at up to two feet, Acrophylla alta would appear to be the heaviest known to date. “Their body mass likely helps them survive the colder conditions, and that’s why they’ve developed into this large insect over millions of years,” Emmott said.

8
RHOA Star Admits to Spending Teen Daughter’s Money
MOMMY ISSUES
Amber Levis 

Breaking News Intern

Published 08.01.25 12:03PM EDT 

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak, 47, confessed to Andy Cohen, host of Watch What Happens Live, that she used her teenage daughter’s modeling income to pay her bills amid her messy divorce with NFL linebacker Kroy Biermann, 39, in 2023. In late June, her daughter, Ariana Biermann, 23, shared on the show that she started earning serious money at 14 through sponsored social media posts, but realized two years ago that she had been cleaned out. The parents fought over their Georgia mansion and custody of their four young children. Zolciak’s older daughter, Brielle Biermann, 28, also pitched in money to help pay the bills. Now, however, Zolciak is doing better financially and is in a stable relationship with an unidentified new beau. Zolciak also says that she has repaid Ariana for the money she used years ago.

9
MAGA Dad Turned Back at Border Finally Allowed Home
SAFE AND SOUND
Ewan Palmer 

Reporter

Published 08.01.25 12:22PM EDT 
Chris Landry seen side on.
Facebook

A Canadian Donald Trump supporter has made it back into the U.S. after being detained while trying to cross the northern border three weeks ago. Chris Landry, a longtime New Hampshire resident, made it safely back over the border on Wednesday after being unexpectedly denied re-entry due to decades-old marijuana misdemeanors, reported the Monadnock Ledger-Transcript. Landry, 46, who has held a green card since childhood, described how he was stopped at a Maine port of entry on July 6 and warned he faced arrest if he entered the country while citing two minor marijuana charges from the early 2000s. This is despite Landry traveling back and forth between the U.S. and his native Canada many times without issue. On July 24, a judge vacated his convictions on the basis Landry was unaware his guilty plea could carry immigration issues in the future. “We are thrilled that he has been able to rejoin his family, his community, and his workplace,” his attorney, Ron Abramson, told the paper. Landry previously said he now feels a “little differently” about whether he still backs Trump after being subjected to the president’s hardline immigration agenda.

10
Surprising 2,500-Year-Old Shrine Offering Is Identified
STICKY SITUATION
Amber Levis 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 08.01.25 3:00PM EDT 
Published 08.01.25 12:40PM EDT 
This bronze jar on display at the Ashmolean Museum contained a mysterious substance likely to be 2,500-year-old ancient honey.
This bronze jar on display at the Ashmolean Museum contained a mysterious substance likely to be 2,500-year-old ancient honey. Luciana da Costa Carvalho/Journal of the American Chemical Society

Chemists at Oxford University found a sweet surprise in 2,500-year-old bronze jars, solving a 30-year archaeological riddle. Chemists have determined that the mysterious, sticky, orange-brown substance inside the jars, previously identified as animal fat, is actually honeycomb, the BBC reports. The jars, excavated in 1954 from an underground shrine in a former Greek settlement in Italy, about an hour and a half’s drive from Pompeii, date to the 6th Century B.C. The honey was likely left as an offering to the gods or for the deceased’s afterlife. The misidentified honey was reanalyzed using several modern analysis techniques, and the researchers hope that this discovery will prompt museums to reexamine their collections. “This research is a reminder that archaeological collections hold untapped scientific potential and how new information can be revealed when modern analytical techniques and multidisciplinary collaborations are combined,” said Luciana da Costa Carvalho, one of the research project leaders. The project was conducted through a partnership between the University of Oxford’s Ashmolean Museum and the Archaeological Park of Pompeii.

