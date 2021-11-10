Freshman GOP Rep ‘Visibly Shaken’ After Trump’s Dinner Rant About Her Infrastructure Vote, Says Report
LINE OF FIRE
Former President Donald Trump went on an angry tirade Monday against the 13 House Republicans who helped push through President Joe Biden’s massive infrastructure bill—and one of them was reportedly in the audience to hear the whole rant. The New York Post reported that freshman Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY) appeared to be “visibly shaken” as Trump attacked her and her 12 GOP colleagues during his speech at the National Republican Congressional Committee dinner. The 13 helped the infrastructure bill to approval Friday in a 228-206 vote. On Tuesday, Trump also let loose on Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) for his support of the infrastructure bill, writing in an ill-tempered statement: “Why is it that Old Crow Mitch McConnell voted for a terrible Democrat Socialist Infrastructure Plan, and induced others in his Party to do likewise, when he was incapable of getting a great Infrastructure Plan wanting to be put forward by me and the Republican Party?”