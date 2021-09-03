Nicole Scherzinger Sued Over Pussycat Dolls Reunion Tour
DRAMA
Don’t cha wish your lead singer would promote a long-awaited comeback? That’s what Pussycat Dolls singer Nicole Scherzinger is accused of not doing, according to a new lawsuit by the group’s founder. Robin Antin sued Scherzinger on Friday, alleging the singer won’t participate in the group’s COVID-delayed tour unless she’s granted 75 percent of the profits and full creative control. Antin says Scherzinger agreed to the tour in late 2019 with a 49 percent share and proceeded to promote the efforts through the start of 2020. But once the pandemic delayed everything, Scherzinger refused to participate unless she was in full control, the lawsuit claims. Now, because of the uncertainty surrounding tour dates, tour promoter Live Nation is demanding repayment of $600,000, Antin wrote.
Along with the initial claim, Antin is suing for an anticipated breach of contract, per The Hollywood Reporter. Scherzinger gave no comment.