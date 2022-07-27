Google Founder’s Wife Denies Affair With Elon Musk

CHEAT SHEET
Google co-founder Sergey Brin’s soon-to-be ex-wife is denying that she had an affair with Elon Musk. “Make no mistake, any suggestion that Nicole had an affair with Elon Musk is not only an outright lie but also defamatory,” Nicole Shanahan’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman, told the Daily Mail. The denial comes two days after The Wall Street Journal reported that Musk had a fling with Shanahan at Art Basel in Miami and then got down on one knee with Brin, a longtime friend and investor, to beg forgiveness. Musk responded to the report by tweeting a photo of himself partying with Brin over the weekend, saying nothing “romantic” happened between him and Shanahan, and complaining that he doesn’t have enough sex.