    Two Women Arrested After Fetal Remains Discovered in NJ Basement

    Dia Gill

    Breaking News Intern

    Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office

    Two New Jersey women–33-year-old Nicole Tsentas and 36-year-old Amanda Walker—have been arrested after fetal remains were found in a basement of a home they don’t currently live in. The residents of the home called police on Sunday after finding the remains in a storage container in their basement. Authorities traced the remains back to a July 2020 birth. Authorities say Tsentas told them the baby wasn’t moving or breathing when it was born, so she put it in her closet wrapped in a blanket. When Walker learned of what happened from Tsentas, she allegedly helped Tsentas move the remains to a storage container in the basement. Police say that Tsentas recently asked the new homeowners for the storage containers, which is what prompted the unsettling discovery.

