Nicolle Wallace Opens Up About Her Firing From ‘The View’
‘LIKE BEING BROKEN UP WITH’
In a new interview with the Los Angeles Times, Nicolle Wallace broke down why she believes she was fired from The View after just one season as a co-host.
The MSNBC host, who as of today is expanding her show Deadline: White House to two hours, taking over Chuck Todd’s afternoon time slot, said that she “loved” her time on the ABC talk show, but explained that the network felt she was too “calm” for that format.
“I think the problem was it wasn’t contentious that season I was on,” Wallace said. “Being fired from a TV show where you think you’re kind of baring your soul feels personal because it is. It’s like being broken up with. Because I never worked in entertainment I think what I didn’t understand is: It really was a casting, and it was a casting they didn’t like.
She continued, “I sought to make peace with [co-hosts] Rosie O’Donnell and Rosie Perez. I had such a special friendship with Whoopi Goldberg—the first human being who I have ever heard say out loud, in the summer of 2015—‘[Trump] is going to be a president, guys.’ I remember whipping my head around and looking at her.”
Both Wallace and Perez were let go from the show before the 19th season began in the fall of 2015. The View tried out a handful of other conservative co-hosts, including Candace Cameron Bure and Jedediah Bila, before ultimately hiring Meghan McCain in 2017.