Nigel Farage Set to Star in ‘I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here’
FFS
Nigel Farage, the British populist who played an instrumental role in Britain’s disastrous decision to leave the European Union, is going to appear on the next season of I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here! Trump’s friend will take part in the British reality show alongside Jamie Lynn Spears, Britney’s sister, and eight other celebrities. Announcing his forthcoming stint in the jungle, the GB News host released a cringeworthy video on his X account Monday in which he feigns being persuaded to join the show because of how much money they’re going to pay him. Farage’s appearance on the show comes after Britain’s former health minister, Matt Hancock, took part last season. Hancock, who led the U.K.’s response to COVID, resigned in disgrace after he was filmed kissing a woman with whom he was having an affair in his office, thereby breaching his own social-distancing guidelines.