Nigel Farage Targeted by Yet Another Object-Lobbing Protester
LINE OF IRE
Populist British politician Nigel Farage was targeted by a missile-throwing protester while out on the campaign trail Tuesday—a week after he took a banana milkshake to the face from another critic. The Reform U.K. leader was waving at crowds from an open top bus in the northern town of Barnsley when someone threw what Farage told MailOnline was wet cement and a coffee cup at him. Video of the incident shows Farage raising his arm to protect himself before police apprehend the protester. In a post on X, Farage thanked the authorities and added: “I will not be bullied or cowed by a violent left-wing mob who hate our country.” Last week, a 25-year-old OnlyFans model was charged with assault by beating and criminal damage after she allegedly chucked a McDonald’s milkshake at Farage on his first day of campaigning in the upcoming U.K. general election. That alleged attack took place in the town of Clacton on England’s east coast, where Farage is hoping to be elected to the British parliament for the first time.